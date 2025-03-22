The SuperSega Scandal has had more twists and turns than a Green Hill Zone gaming marathon. Every time you think that it’s all over, the company does something more mind-boggling than before.

You had that time when they released a video almost crashing a Lamborghini. And what about when Sega supposedly sent them an email giving them the go-ahead to make the system? While we're on the subject, who remembers the AI-generated theme tune or the hilarious "review" video in which a child appears to ask if the SuperSega "sucks"? This really is one of the most insane retro gaming projects in recent memory.

The term “you couldn’t make it up if you tried” has taken on a whole new meaning since June 17th, 2024, when the first e-mail came in from SuperSega founder Alejandro Martin promoting the idea upcoming console.

The SuperSega system was supposed to be an FPGA-powered device that aimed to become the ultimate, all-in-one Sega console. It could play everything from the SG-1000 all the way up to the Dreamcast (32X, Game Gear, and Game Card adaptors not included). The only problem was, well, everything!

My name is Daniel Ibbertson from the YouTube channel Slope’s Game Room. In a similar vein to my Amico Scandal video, I have collected enough evidence to fill a two-hour video showing every misstep along the way. Yes, that's two whole hours of mind-blowing buffoonery related to this utterly unhinged vaporware system.

It would be remiss of me not to give a huge shout-out to channels such as Video Game Esoterica, Iain Lee, Pixel Cherry Ninja, SpineCardTV, my translator MegaSparky from BiPedal studios, and of course Time Extension—the site you're reading now—who have all been invaluable when it comes to collecting evidence for this video essay.

Although I haven’t been in contact with all of them personally, they have all done a great job collecting all the relevant information for this video. Go show each of them some love and then grab some popcorn and check out my 2-hour video that covers EVERYTHING (so far)! It’s even crazier than you think!