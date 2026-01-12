SEGA Bass Fishing and Shenmue were stablemates on the Dreamcast, and now they're getting a tribute game by the name of About Fishing.

Developed by The Water Museum, About Fishing is described as "a fishing mystery game that blends the calm, meditative rhythm of fishing with the quiet tension of discovery."

In this fishing game and adventure hybrid, "every cast is a chance to uncover something unexpected," says the developer. "The fish you catch become your guides, helping you reach fragments of a long-forgotten mystery hidden beneath the surface. You can lose yourself in the calm of fishing or follow the clues the water offers."

The game is coming to Steam and PS5 in the near future.