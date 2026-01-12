We've already covered Delisoba Deluxe, the rarest Sega Saturn game which is worth around $8,000 – and we're now pleased to report that an English translation now exists for this unique racer.

Developed by Cave and based on a trial event within TBS's mid-1990s Japanese game show, Tokyo Friend Park, it tasks you with delivering Japanese noodles ('soba') on a motorcycle. The Saturn game adds a time attack mode and track editor.

The reason Delisoba Deluxe is worth so much today is that it was never actually sold in stores; it was given away to people who attended the TV show.

ExxistanceDC's patch redraws the title screen and adds in new English font tiles – as well as translating the options menu, pause menu and track editor sections of the game.

"The game is known as the rarest Sega Saturn game as it was (apparently) only given out to either contestants and/or audience members of the Japanese game show 'Tokyo Friend Park 2'," says the translator. "The game sees you racing through the streets of Japan, attempting to deliver soba to the TBS HQ in record time, all while dodging traffic, construction, and a giant gorilla tossing bananas."