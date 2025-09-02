The "rarest" game released for the Nintendo Family Computer has been picked up for just $12 in a US store, according to reports on social media.
As spotted by Retronauts (thanks, Alex Kraus), 囲碁名鑑, a Go game for Famicom which launched in 1990, was picked up by a Bluesky user called Brenden for the modest sum of $11.99. The game "routinely sells for hundreds or even thousands of dollars in Japan for a loose cart," according to Retronauts.
The cart was purchased from Pink Gorilla Games, and Brenden credits his father for making the transaction possible. "I want to give a special thanks to my father for putting on FaceTime (he's on a business trip while I'm back home) so I could look over the Famicom cartridges at a Pink Gorilla Games store. He's the real hero in this particular story."
Pink Gorilla co-owner and former VGHF staffer Kelsey Lewin responded to the post, revealing that the game had been in the store for "at least a couple months":
Welp that’s embarrassing. I wonder how that got priced that way. Either a slip of the decimal point or just that all of our employees up there are new and got sometjint confused. Congrats!
Actually I just noticed this was an older item number so it gets even better — this must have been hung up in the store for at least a couple months!! Great eye.