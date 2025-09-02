Super Smash Bros. Melee modder Mooshie has added a fake 'Cease and Desist' letter to the game, poking fun at Nintendo's famously litigious nature.

The parody note turns Kirby into an official-looking communication from the company, but, upon closer inspection, it contains the text "low key that mod do be sick though" and "Your mod too tough. Your Game & Watch too different" (thanks, Dextero). The letter also says that "big Shiggy will get mad" and is signed "Doug Bowser".





See how much court fines you can stack up against your opponents with this new skin over [COPYRIGHTED CHARACTER]!



Get it at your nearest courthouse, linked below!

While Nintendo has a reputation for sending out such communications to many modders, Mooshie hasn't said if they have received any contact from the Japanese company over their unofficial work on Melee.

The same modder recently came under fire for adding a paid Balatro-themed skin to the game. Mooshie later issued an apology and confirmed that people who signed up to their Patreon would only get early access rather than exclusivity.