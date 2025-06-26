A brand new update has just dropped for Super Smash Bros. mod Smash Remix for the N64, and yet again, it is bringing with it a bunch of new characters and other additions for fans to enjoy.

As detailed in yesterday's announcement video, Version 2.0.0 will mark the introduction of both Peach and Crash Bandicoot to the classic fighting game.

Peach is, of course, no stranger to the Smash Bros series, having debuted in the second game in the series Super Smash Bros. Melee. However, she was notably absent from the N64 original.

Meanwhile, Crash Bandicoot, on the other hand, has been a hotly requested character in the past, but has yet to make any appearances throughout the series.

Those aren't the only characters to be added in either, with the creators of the mod, JSsixtyfour and co., also incorporating several "bonus" characters, which can be selected from a "bonus" slot.

These include Fire Emblem's Roy, Donkey Kong 64's Lanky Kong, Dr. Luigi from the Dr. Mario series, and a pair of alternative "Polygon" versions of Crash and Peach.

In addition to this, a few new stages have also been implemented (including maps based on the Crash Bandicoot levels: N. Sanity Beach, Snow Go, and Future Frenzy), as well as a ton of new music tracks.

You can download update 2.0.0 here, which is where you'll also find the full patch notes. As always, an Expansion Pak is necessary to play the game on real hardware.