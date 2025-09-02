Broke Studio has announced it will be releasing a version of Jaleco's block-falling puzzle game Soldam, for the Nintendo Entertainment System.

Originally released in 1992 in arcades, Soldam is a game that sees players trying to match soldam fruits in rows to earn points and achieve high scores, and has often been compared online to titles like Tetris.

It was later reissued for Nintendo Switch and PS4 in 2021 as part of Hamster's Arcade Archives series, and also received a Nintendo Game Boy back in 1993. It was intended to get a Famicom port that very same year. However, this version was never officially released, with an unfinished ROM eventually surfacing in 2016, which was shown off at the "Jaleco Exhibition", organized by City Connection (the current rights holders).





Available on September 15th at



- 3 game modes

- 2-player versus

- English translation



This was then followed by another public appearance the following year at a Princess Cafe location in Akihabara, Japan, and a console remake of the arcade game Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase, which had a soundtrack release featuring tracks from the unreleased port.

Earlier this year, City Connection announced as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations that it was planning to finally release the game on a Famicom cartridge in Japan sometime in 2025, but it now looks as if the West will also be getting its own version for the NES too.

This will be available to buy through the Homebrew Factory website on September 15th and, according to the announcement, will include 3 separate game modes, 2-player versus, and an English translation, among its list of features.

This is the third game Broke Studio has released this year in collaboration with City Connection and Omake Books, and follows the company's reissues of Pizza Pop! and Fortified Zone 2 for the NES and Game Boy respectively.

