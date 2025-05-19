The sequel to Jaleco's 1991 run-and-gun action-adventure Fortified Zone is finally being released in the West on cartridge for the very first time next month, thanks to Broke Studio's new Homebrew Factory initiative.

It will be available to buy from June 3rd and is the second release to come out of a recently-announced collaboration between Broke Studio, Omake Books, and City Connection (following the launch of the NES title Pizza Pop! earlier this month on cartridge)

Released exclusively in Japan back in 1992, Fortified Zone 2 (which was originally known as Ikari no Yōsai 2) takes place after the event of the first game, with Masato Kanzaki and Mizuki Makimura embarking on a brand new mission to take down a powerful weapon that is being developed by the enemy.





Available on June 3rd at



- 2 playable characters

- 2-player mode!

- Password system



In partnership with pic.twitter.com/fOdx7QuK3B 📢The second revealed Jaleco’s game is… FORTIFIED ZONE 2Available on June 3rd at @HomebrewFactory , and never released before outside of Japan on the Game Boy!- 2 playable characters- 2-player mode!- Password systemIn partnership with @claricedisc and @omakebooks May 19, 2025

Much like the original, it features the same style of top-down run-and-gun gameplay, with players being able to tackle levels either alone or with a friend, switching between the two main characters solo, or joining two separate handhelds together to play the game simultaneously (using the Game Boy's link cable).

According to Broke Studio, the game will be priced at around €50, which is the standard price for most of its physical releases.

Something else we should probably note is that, per Broke Studio's original announcement, there is also one more Jaleco game set to be revealed as part of this agreement with City Connection, which has also never before been released outside Japan on physical formats.

This is scheduled to be an NES game, as indicated by the recent announcement videos on social media. We'll let you know once this game has been revealed.