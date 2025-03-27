In the past few years, we've seen an explosion of new games for retro systems, giving classic consoles like the NES, Game Boy and Genesis a new lease of life.

Producing cartridges along with manuals and packaging is no mean feat, however, and there's a big element of risk for indie developers who want to produce physical items for retro fans.

Broke Studio, the company which published Changeable Guardian Estique, has come up with Homebrew Factory, a system which will help make publishing on retro systems easier and more accessible than ever.





Welcome in the new era of retrogaming.



➡️ Store:



➡️ Factory: pic.twitter.com/A6rsi2UWOi Manufacturing and selling your games has never been so easy.Welcome in the new era of retrogaming.➡️ Store: https://t.co/QsbvEnUebH ➡️ Factory: https://t.co/YUNtD2oNBa March 26, 2025

Developers will be able to produce small print runs of their games using the platform, and it will instantly connect those games with potential customers.

"Homebrew Factory was created by Broke Studio, a passionate team that has been producing and publishing homebrew games since 2017," says the official site. "It all began when Antoine Gohin released his first NES game, Twin Dragons. Since then, Broke Studio has helped bring over 15,000 cartridges to life, including major hits like Micro Mages and Super Tilt Bro."