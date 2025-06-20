A new fan translation has just been released for the Japan-exclusive Famicom Disk System version of Märchen Veil, giving a bunch of English-speaking players a chance to experience the action adventure RPG in a language they can understand for the very first time.

Märchen Veil is a game that sees players taking control of a young prince who falls in love with a princess, but who is then transformed by an evil wizard into a hideous beast and sent to the ends of the Earth.

It is a top-down adventure game that sees players guiding the prince through several scenes fighting monsters with a projectile-firing magic sword, and was originally developed by System Sacom for the PC-88 in 1985.

Later on, it would also get ports for a number of other Japanese home computers, as well as a part two that was released exclusively for the PC-98 in 1986 and finished the prince's story.

Interestingly, despite being released in 1987, after the second part was published, the Famicom Disk System version, which was published Sunsoft, is a reimagining of the first part only, ending things on a cliffhanger that must have frustrated players back in the day. The difficulty is also known to be quite high, which may put others off trying to complete the title.

The new English patch is the work of BlackPaladin (ROM Hacking, Font Replacment, Title Screen Design), LastBossKiller (Japanese to English Translation), and FCAndChill (ROM Hacking, Beta Testing), and is available to download now as a patch from Romhack.ing or the ROM Hack Plaza.

