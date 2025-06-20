ZUIKI has announced the details of its next double pack of retro titles for the X68000 Z, revealing that it will be reissuing Telenet Japan's Sol Feace & Valis II together in a single collection later this year.

The package is now available to pre-order from ZUIKI's online store and the Japanese video game retailer Beep, and is expected to launch on Thursday, July 24th. It will cost ¥5,478. Those who order from ZUIKI's store will also get a special reversible sleeve with the original box art for both games.

Sol Feace is a Wolf Team-developed horizontal shooter that published by Telenet Japan for the X68000 in 1990. It focused on a story about a lone-pilot who must stop a malfunctioning computer from enslaving mankind, and memorably featured a soundtrack from video game legend Motoi Sakuraba (known for his involvement for the Tales series, Golden Sun, several Mario Golf games, and much, much more).

It was later ported to the Sega Mega-CD/Sega CD, as well as the Sega Mega Drive in North America (under the name "Sol Deace") and has become regarded as a cult classic.

Valis II, on the other hand, is the X68000 port of the 1989 sequel to Valis: The Fantasm Soldier that continues the story of the Japanese schoolgirl Yuko Asou who was previously chosen by a magical sword named Valis to become a warrior and defeat the forces of evil. It was also developed and published by subsidiaries inside Telenet Japan, being the first title to be created by Telenet Japan's Laser Soft division.

If you've been following the X68000 Z closely, you'll know that the company has previously released various double-packs in the past.

These include a double-pack of Konami titles that includes the X68000 ports of Castlevania and Quarth, two Zoom packs (containing Genocide, Phalanx, Lagoon, and Genocide 2), and another collection of Telenet Japan titles (containing FZ Senki Axis & Granada).

In addition to this, the company has also recently released the J.B Harrold Case Book Collection, containing the Riverhill Soft adventure titles Manhattan Requiem and Kiss of Murder.