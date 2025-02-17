A new game has just been released for the Nintendo Famicom Disk System add-on in Japan, as reported by the Japanese publication Gamespark. This is believed to be the first new commercial Famicom Disk System since 1992 and also the first to be released on a disk created with 3D-printed parts.

Nintendo first released the Famicom Disk System as a new peripheral for its incredibly popular Nintendo Famicom home console back in 1986. The add-on fitted onto the bottom of the former system and expanded on the original hardware with a range of improvements. This included introducing an additional sound channel courtesy of the 2C33 chip, as well as cheaper and more expansive memory storage via the use of proprietary floppy disks.

Ravi & Navi, meanwhile, is a top-down arcade action title from the homebrew developer HSA Entertainment. This is a doujin company that previously released the 3D title Ravi's Great Adventure on Windows computers back in 2017 and The Adventure of Ravi & Navi on Nintendo Switch in 2021, and that also published a Famicom and Game Boy spin-off late last year.

The new Famicom Disk System game is based on this previous Famicom title but will reportedly benefit from a couple of additional features including enhanced BGM and the ability to save your high scores.

It will go on sale starting today and will be sold at HSA Entertainment's official website, the Tokyo-based store Kaden No Ken-chan, and the video game retailer GameShop1983 in Sapporo.

Here's some footage of the game in action: