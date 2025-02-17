Blaze Entertainment — the company behind Evercade — has officially announced Atari Arcade 2, a new cart that features a collection of 10 titles from Atari.

The collection is a follow-up to 2021's Atari Arcade 1, which previously compiled 13 classic Atari arcade titles, including legendary games like Asteroids, Pong, Centipede, Missile Command, among others.

It will include a couple of arcade games from Atari, such as the 1978 black and white driving game Fire Truck and the Centipede co-creator Edd Logg's Pac-Man and Berzerk-inspired prototype Maze Invaders. This was an unreleased arcade game from 1981 that was rediscovered back in 2014 and was later featured in Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration.

The other 8 titles, meanwhile, were developed by Stern Electronics and were part of a collection of games that Atari acquired the rights to back in 2023.





Watch the trailer: NEW CART ANNOUNCEMENT! Atari Arcade 2 features 10 classic arcade games from the @atari stable, including Berzerk, Frenzy and several intriguing rarities that have never had an official home release!Watch the trailer: https://t.co/khY7nFQEMD February 14, 2025

Here's the full list of games included in the collection:

Fire Truck

Berzerk

Dark Planet

Frenzy

Lost Tomb

Maze Invaders

Mine Field

Moon War

Rescue

Tazz-Mania

According to the new announcement, pre-orders for Atari Arcade 2 will open on February 25th, with the cart expected to launch in stores in April of this year. The original Atari Arcade was one of five carts along with Atari Collection 1, Atari Collection 2, Atari Lynx Collection 1, and Atari Lynx Collection 2 that were discontinued in December 2023, following the end of Blaze's original contract with Atari.

It remains to be seen whether these carts will now get another print run or whether the company is instead focusing exclusively on new releases, as part of this new agreement.