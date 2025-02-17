Square Enix has announced it is ending support for the iOS version of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered, following the discovery of an unfixable bug affecting the game's paid DLC (h/t: The Verge).

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered was released for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Android, and iOS back in August 2020, and is a remaster of the Nintendo GameCube title that debuted in Japan in 2003 (the game was released in North America and Europe one year later).

The new version of the game included enhanced graphics, additional dungeons, and an updated soundtrack, as well as the option for cross-platform online multiplayer and the ability to purchase bonus DLC to decorate your character and equip them with better items.

According to a recent statement from the publisher on the Final Fantasy portal, however, this DLC hasn't exactly been working as intended on the iOS version of the remaster as of late, with the company receiving reports at the end of last month that players were having trouble accessing the content they had previously purchased.

As Square Enix outlined, it later investigated this problem and eventually found that this issue was "due to changes made to the in-app purchases model", but went on to confirm that it is "unable to completely fix the bug" while continuing to implement the new changes. As a result, it has decided to end support for the title, and will now offer refunds for anyone who bought any of the additional content in January 2024 or later.

Here is the complete list of affected DLC:

Full Version

Moogle Arms

Relic Arms

Sapphire Earring

Magic Wallet

Special Arms Set

Sherlotta's Crystal

Yuri's Crystal

Layle's Crystal

Leo's Crystal

Mira's Crystal

Bel Dat's Crystal

Chelinka's Crystal

Chime's Crystal

Memory Crystal Pack

Square Enix asks customers who wish to receive a refund for the game to contact Apple Support and request a refund directly and also posted various links to their different support centers.

You can read the full statement here.