A new fanmade remake of Midway's maze shooter Wizard of Wor has just been released on itch.io and is now playable in your browser of choice.

Wor Games, as the remake is called, is the work of the developer Paul Hammond and was inspired by both the original 1981 arcade cabinet and its later conversion for the Commodore 64, which Hammond states he often played with his father growing up in the '80s. It was built using Lexaloffle Games' Picotron virtual machine and once again sees two players competing to clear various mazes of monsters, with the second character either being manipulated by a friend or a CPU teammate.

In contrast to the original game, this version of the game allows players to pick between four difficulty modes before starting. These include Absolute Beginners, a mode where the player starts with 5 lives and cannot shoot the other player; Arcade, which is based on the rules of the original arcade machine; Suicidal, which reduces the number of lives to 2 and introduces more monsters to fight; and Alien Frenzy, which adds alien eggs and pellets to all dungeons.

You can play the game here. It is also available to download but requires you to install Picotron in order for it to run.