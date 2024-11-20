The FPGA developer @_atrac17 has shared some new footage of @pr4mod's upcoming Terminator 2: Judgment Day release for Analogue Pocket, revealing that it will include Gun4IR lightgun support.

Back in September, @_atrac17 had announced that the pair would be making a bunch of Midway titles playable on the Pocket FPGA device as part of their Coin-Op Collection series.

This included the lightgun shooter T2: Judgment Day, which was originally released in arcades back in 1991, and took advantage of Midway's Y Unit Hardware.

The arcade game saw players take control of a reprogrammed T-800 and loosely followed the events of the James Cameron film. Players would have to maneuver a crosshair around the screen, with the ultimate goal being to eliminate Skynet's forces and prevent Judgment Day from happening.





Gun4IR support on #PocketFPGA T e r m i n a t e d. #CoinOpCollection November 19, 2024

The new footage shared by @_atrac17 shows the FPGA developer tweaking the settings in a menu, before using the Gun4IR lightgun to play through the second stage, which is set in a human hideout in the year 2029.

The game will be playable on the Analogue Pocket as of December 25th, with the core being available to backers of the Coin-Op Collection Patreon.