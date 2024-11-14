An MSX Core Has Just Been Released For The Analogue Pocket

Update [Thu 14th Nov, 2024 12:35 GMT]: Boogermann has now released his MSX core for the Analogue Pocket.

According to the info shared on GitHub, the core currently supports MSX 1 cartridge ROM files, but Boogermann also has plans to implement floppy disk and cassette support, as well as an on-screen keyboard in the future, with the developer hoping to make further changes in the future.

Original Article [Sat 24th Feb, 2024 19:20 GMT]: FPGA developer Boogermann has revealed he is about to release an MSX core for the Analogue Pocket.

Created in 1983 as a standardized home computer architecture, MSX was a joint venture between ASCII Corporation and Microsoft.

The plan was to create the format and then allow other companies to produce MSX systems under licence; Toshiba and Sony famously supported MSX. Moderately successful in Japan and Europe, MSX sadly gained little traction in North America.

Boogermann has shown off footage of the core in action, which you can view above.

MSX is currently undergoing something of a revival at the hands of Kazuhiko Nishi, who was involved with MSX at the very beginning.