If you're a Blizzard fan, you may remember the Warcraft Battle Chest. Released in 1996, the big box collection included 3 CDs (containing Warcraft: Orcs & Humans, Warcraft II: Tides of Darkness, and the Warcraft II: Beyond the Dark Portal expansion), and allowed players to purchase the lot for a slightly reduced price, inevitably paving the way for it to go on to become a best seller.

Well, yesterday, Blizzard announced that it was releasing an all-new digital version of the classic '90s collection to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Warcraft I, featuring fresh remasters of the first two Warcraft titles. And better yet, it's available to buy now from Battle Net for PC (priced at £34.99).



The collection not only features the new remasters of Warcraft I and II that boast uprezzed visuals and audio, upgraded UI/UX, and updated ranked play but also appears to contain the original version of Warcraft: Orcs and Humans and Warcraft II: Battle Net Edition for those who prefer the original graphics over the remastered look. In addition to this, Blizzard has also thrown in Warcraft III: Reforged Edition, rounding out the original trilogy.

So, if you've always wanted to check out these titles, but have been putting it off, now may be the time to finally make the jump.