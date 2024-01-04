Following years of development, Daggerfall Unity — a fanmade mod and Unity recreation of the second and largest of The Elder Scrolls games — has finally been released in 1.0.0 (as spotted through VG247!). This means there's no better time than now to jump back into the classic Bethesda RPG.

The Elder Scrolls: Daggerfall, in case you've never had the chance to play it, is set in the Iliac Bay area of Tamriel, between the provinces of High Rock and Hammerfell, and sees players take control of a champion tasked with freeing the spirit of the murdered king and ensuring that an ancient weapon called the Numidium does not fall into the wrong hands. It was originally released in 1996 for DOS-compatible computers and was later made available to download for free on Bethesda's website in 2009 to commemorate 15 years of The Elder Scrolls series.

This new fanmade project from the developer Gavin “Interkarma” Clayton essentially takes the classic DOS game and uses the modern-day Unity engine to provide various graphical improvements, as well as enable support for tons of excellent quality-of-life mods.

pic.twitter.com/XsN6gxfkCB #DaggerfallUnity 1.0.0 Release is now available! After several years in development, and the efforts of many people, Daggerfall Unity is finally considered complete. The project will now move into post-release community support and maintenance. https://t.co/A6MmlPCXQZ December 30, 2023

Here are some of the added features you can expect from the mod:

Cross-platform without emulation (Windows/Linux/Mac)

Retro graphics are boosted by modern engine and lighting

High-resolution widescreen with classic style

Optionally play in retro mode 320×200 or 640×400 with VGA palettes

Optionally overhaul the graphics and gameplay with mods

Huge draw distances even without mods

Smooth first-person controls

Quality of life enhancements

Extensive mod support with an active creator community

Translation support via community mods

You can download it now from Github. Bear in mind, that you'll also need the original DOS files to provide all the relevant assets such as textures, 3D models, sounds, etc.