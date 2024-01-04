Yesterday, we reported on the news that 13-year-old Willis "Blue Scuti" Gibson had beaten the NES version of Tetris by reaching the game's "kill screen" – a point where the game's code crashes.

While the gaming world celebrated this remarkable achievement, Sky News journalist Jayne Secker took a somewhat dimmer view of the feat.

Speaking during a live broadcast covering the story, Secker said:

As a mother, I would just say step away from the screen, go outside, get some fresh air. Beating Tetris is not a life goal.

VGC staffer and Hookshot Media contributor Chris Scullion has uploaded the segment to social media:

It is the Year of Our Lord 2024 and @SkyNews is still telling people who play video games to go outside and get some fresh air, notably on the same day they’re praising a 16-year-old darts player pic.twitter.com/QoPpWGQ0fr January 4, 2024

As you can imagine, Secker's comment has gone down rather poorly with members of the games industry, with some pointing out that, had chess been the topic of conversation, there would have been no snide comments about "getting off your backside" and "touching grass".