Embracer Group has released its interim report for the period July to September 2024, and it hasn't taken long for fans to spot something unusual under the section "Announced PC/Console Releases as of November 14, 2024": an upcoming game from Clear River Games based on the Jaleco arcade title Formation Z.

The find was brought to our attention earlier this week via one of our readers James Henderson, who rightfully pointed out that Clear River Games hasn't seemed to have announced any Formation Z game either on social media or on its website, despite what the report is claiming. And it has had us wondering exactly what this game could be.

Over the last few years, City Connection (the owners of the Formation Z IP) has announced two new Formation Z games for the Japanese market: a 2.5D reboot from Granzella called FZ: Formation Z for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC and a 2D revival from HappyMeal called Final Formation for Nintendo Switch and PC. So we knew this announcement was likely related to a localization of one of these two titles.

Judging from the name provided and the fact that the game was slated for release across PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch (which seems to more closely match the targeted platforms for FZ: Formation Z) we guessed it was probably the former. And we were able to get this confirmed by reaching out to the folks at Clear River Games, who clarified that they will be bringing Granzella's reboot to the West at some point in the future but stopped short of commenting on the platform discrepancies.

In response to our email, the spokesperson for the company said, "We have a great collaboration with City Connection and will soon release RIKI 8bit Game Collection and Under Defeat, and in 2025 we have Omega 6 The Triangle Stars to look forward to. Please stay tuned for more information on Formation Z in the future."