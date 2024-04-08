At this year's Shooters Fes, which took place in Japan over the weekend, Happymeal and City Connection announced Final Formation — the second entry into its "Final" series of Jaleco revivals, following last year's Final Exerion (thanks Gosokkyu!).

It is scheduled to be released for the Nintendo Switch & PC (via Steam), and, as the title suggests, is a revival of Jaleco's 1984 horizontal shooter Formation-Z, which saw players controlling a robot with the ability to transform into a jet fighter.

From the footage shown, the game looks to introduce new free-scrolling stages, similar to titles like Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Attack of the Mutant Camels, and Fantasy Zone, allowing players to travel left or right to carry out objectives in each stage.





The second installment of the SF multiverse trilogy:

Final Formation



Features:

- Exploration maps

- The PELL system, a feature that helps you transform and merge

- Soundtracks by Daisuke Matsumoto

- Character&Mecha designer/manga: U Watari



To be… 🟥News from #ShootersFes The second installment of the SF multiverse trilogy:Final FormationFeatures:- Exploration maps- The PELL system, a feature that helps you transform and merge- Soundtracks by Daisuke Matsumoto- Character&Mecha designer/manga: U WatariTo be… pic.twitter.com/r7iak7PUbv April 8, 2024

In addition to that, it will also feature cutscenes courtesy of the mangaka U-Watari (who previously provided art for Final Exerion) as well as music from the City Connection/former CAVE composer Daisuke Matsumoto.

You can catch some early footage of the game on Mikado Game Center's YouTube channel (at 1:31:15). It is currently slated to be released later this year.