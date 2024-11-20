Blaze, the company behind the Evercade series of retro platforms, released an update earlier today talking about its upcoming products scheduled to launch in November and December.

This includes information on the expected shipping dates for the Evercade Alpha, the final four cartridge releases of 2024 (Toaplan Arcade 3, Toaplan Arcade 4, Data East Arcade 2, Metal Dragon / Life on Mars), and the previously delayed Evercade EXP-R and Evercade Tate Grips.

The update on the Evercade website starts by stating that "all stock for Evercade Alpha is currently on its way to our partners ready to fulfil pre-orders" and confidently states that the global release will happen between November 28th and December 16th.

Blaze anticipates that the UK and US customers will go out to customers "by the end of November" while those in Western and North Europe will have to wait slightly longer due to "local logistical challenges".





Please be sure… Good morning everyone! We've got an update for you on the upcoming November and December releases, including the final four carts of the year, Evercade Alpha, Evercade EXP-R and the Evercade EXP/EXP-R TATE grip.

It then goes on to state that the same release window should apply to the final four Evercade cartridges of the year, which means that the Toaplan Arcade 4 and Metal Dragon/Life on Mars dual cart could potentially arrive a month early in certain territories as the general release date had previously been given as December.

As for the information provided about the Evercade EXP-R and Evercade Tate Grips, it seems that they are now finally in the process of being delivered to retailers after being hit by "significant issues" earlier this year. Because of this, Blaze expects they will start going out to customers by the end of November.

