Evercade has announced via its website that the Evercade EXP-R has been struck by yet another delay.

The new Evercade handheld was originally meant to release in July 2024, before being pushed back to August. Now, though, the company has stated that it will be moving the release date again to November 2024, after discovering "a significant issue with the production run" that it believes is the result of a faulty component.





The delay does not impact any other products.



August 16, 2024

Regarding the issue, Evercade CEO Andrew Wyatt wrote:

"With every hardware release, we carry out a pre-production run before moving to mass production, and after extensive testing, no issues were identified at that stage. However, during the final checks on several thousand units, an intermittent problem was found in 20% of the stock. At this point, we decided to halt production and investigate the issue."

This situation apparently will also impact the release of the Evercade TATE Grip, but won't affect the Evercade VS-R, Tomb Raider Collection 1 cartridge, or Thalamus Collection 1 cartridge.

Elsewhere in the statement, Wyatt apologized to its customers about the delay and said that the company would not risk releasing "a defective product" into the market: