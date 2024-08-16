The Cleve Carney Museum of Art in Chicago is set to hold an exhibit, which starts later this year, telling the history of the arcade developer Midway.

Insert Coin: Inside Midway's Arcade Revolution will be open from October 26th, 2024 to February 16th, 2025, and will cost $12, with discounts available for students, seniors, and military personnel.

The exhibit will include 15 playable games that will communicate the story of the iconic company that was responsible for classic titles like Mortal Kombat and NBA Jam. It will also feature interviews with former Midway designers and behind-the-scenes videos, art, and other ephemera from the development.

The exhibit is organized by the documentary filmmaker and director of innovation at DePaul University Joshua Tsui (who was behind the 2020 documentary Insert Coin), along with the owner and curator of Chicago Gamespace Jonathan Kinkley. The independent game researcher Ethan Johnson has also provided curatorial assistance for the exhibit.

If you happen to be local or in the area at the time, more information is available from the Cleve Carney Museum website. Tickets are set to go on sale on August 21st.