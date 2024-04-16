Update [Tue 16th Apr, 2024 11:45 BST]: TRU FUN Games has released a pre-alpha version of its fanmade port of Mortal Kombat to members of its Patreon (for backers at its TRU Tester level).

The build contains the seven original fighters, as well as four of the game's stages: Palace Gates, Warrior Shrine, The Pit, and Goro's Lair. There are no special moves or fatalities implemented as of yet, but it does include a basic move set that should hopefully allow people "to start feeling out the mechanics of the game", according to its developer. It is playable on real hardware and also requires the use of a Jaguar Game Drive.

You can watch TRU FUN games latest video update below to see how the game is progressing below:

Original Story [Mon 6th Nov, 2023 16:00 GMT]: Over 30 years after releasing in the arcades, Mortal Kombat is finally being ported to the Atari Jaguar, thanks to fans.

The exciting news comes courtesy of Chris from the YouTube channel TRU FUN Games, who posted the latest video of the in-development port last Thursday (thanks @dpadftw for the spot!).

Back in February, Chris previously uploaded a video where he used the Raptor API to recreate the "Choose Your Fighter" screen from the original arcade version on Jaguar hardware, but this was initially only meant as a fun, little test. As he mentions in his latest video, though, the idea of making a more complete Jaguar port stuck with him following the end of that experiment and he has now decided to port the game over for real.

The same video showcases the progress that he has made so far in recreating the game for the Atari Jaguar, with the character selection screen being fully animated (with stipple shadows being implemented as opposed to the arcade black) and players being able to load into the Temple Gates stage to walk around. Background elements and parallax scrolling have also been implemented in the stage, but there are currently no fighting animations with the health bar also being a static object at present

The Jaguar port is currently being written in C using the development kit JagStudio and sits on top of the Raptor API (which was used for the last video). It all looks fairly promising from what we can see so far and we can't wait to see more of it as time goes on.

You can watch the full video above for more information and to see how the Temple Gates stage was put together.