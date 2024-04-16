Continuing the recent trend of fanmade NES to SNES conversions, the amateur ROM hacker/porting specialist Rumbleminze has just released a new port of Capcom's classic NES platformer Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers for the 16-bit console (thanks Video Game Esoterica!).

The port utilizes FastROM/HiROM, eliminates slowdown and sprite flicker, and supports MSU-1 for audio tracks. It also introduces a new animated opening to the game, which is taken directly from the cartoon show of the same name.





Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers



This port includes support for MSU-1 audio (and video!)



I hope you enjoy it! I'm happy to release my 4th SNES port :Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers https://t.co/sTqT7jLsa0 This port includes support for MSU-1 audio (and video!)I hope you enjoy it! pic.twitter.com/Em8X0mlC98 April 11, 2024

In case you haven't been taking count, this is Rumbleminze's fourth NES to SNES port so far, following his ports of Rygar, Super Dodge Ball, and Kid Icarus.

In a recent blog post, he claimed that his main goal for these types of projects is to try and stay true to the original as much as possible while also making it easier for modders/ROM hackers to introduce further improvements to the graphics and sound.

On Twitter, he's also already teased what his next port might be, claiming that he is currently working on an SNES port of Double Dragon. If you want to try out the Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers' port, you can grab it here.