Chris P Ville, the developer behind the FlippyDrive ODE, has created another GameCube mod – a special receiver which connects four WaveBirds to your console without the need for the original receivers.

In case you didn't know, the WaveBird wireless controller uses a special RF receiver which plugs into the GameCube's controller port. FlippyBird will remove the need to have four of these connected when playing with four WaveBirds.

"[It] installs internally with auto-wired controller passthrough, can be used standalone via USB, solderless, config-via-controller so you never see it," explains Ville. "Should be cost competitive vs a single OEM receiver."

August 16, 2024

Connecting a controller appears to be pretty straightforward. "Current scheme scans all channels at boot for an unusual key combo, that will cause it to enter pairing mode where it scans and stores the channel of each controller pressing a combo in sequence," says Ville. "There's a buzzer for audible feedback during the process."

This is great news for anyone who owns a WaveBird (or two) that lacks the original receiver – or for people who don't like the look of the receivers when connected to the GameCube.

Ville has stated that the FlippyDrive remains the priority at this point, but FlippyBird is "much, much simpler," so we might see it sooner rather than later.