Following yesterday's announcement that it would be releasing a new collection of Toaplan games, Blaze has also revealed today that it currently working on a new dual cartridge for its Evercade systems, containing the Mega Drive homebrews Metal Dragon and Life On Mars.

Both games are the work of Spanish developer Kai Magazine Software and were previously released for the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis. Metal Dragon, for instance, came out in 2021, whereas Life on Mars was released in late 2022 and was a port of an earlier MSX2 game.

"We are very proud of being part of the Evercade family since we have been big fans of the platform for years," Kai Magazine Software's Oscar Kenneth Albero Ingles said in a press release for the upcoming release. "And with an exclusive Kai Magazine cartridge, no less! We are very happy that many people will have the chance to enjoy two of our top sellers on the Evercade platform."





Introducing the final cartridge for 2024 - Metal Dragon/Life on Mars! This Dual cartridge collection of modern retro games from Kai Software (



Pre-orders open October 30th

Catch the trailer here: pic.twitter.com/BYa1wQL1Tl NEW CART!Introducing the final cartridge for 2024 - Metal Dragon/Life on Mars! This Dual cartridge collection of modern retro games from Kai Software ( @Kai_MSX ) will be released in December 2024.Pre-orders open October 30thCatch the trailer here: https://t.co/esCthWQ28Y October 23, 2024

The new cart is expected to work on all existing Evercade hardware and will also apparently be compatible with the HyperMegaTech! Super Pocket handhelds. It will cost £17.99, $19.99, and €19.99 (depending on where you are in the world) and will be available to pre-order on October 30th, with a release date currently set for sometime this December.

Here's some PR for the new release:

"In Metal Dragon, players take on the role of an elite operative sent to infiltrate an enemy base and rescue the president's daughter. Although the mission is supposed to be covert, Metal Dragon has a short attention span and is easily bored, so things quickly turn explosive and violent! The action doesn't let up in this top-down run-and-gun title, and multiple difficulty levels provide plenty of replay value.

"In Life on Mars, interplanetary repair technician Sam has been sent to investigate why a colony on the red planet has lost contact with Earth. An atmospheric action adventure awaits in this 16-bit exploration platformer inspired by classic '80s sci-fi horror movies. Players will explore the base a section at a time, gradually acquiring new abilities and upgrading their power to take on tougher challenges."

We'd love to hear your thoughts on this new announcement. Do you own an Evercade console? Are you tempted to pick up this new release? Let us know in the comments!