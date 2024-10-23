Nobuo Uematsu, the legendary composer behind some of the most iconic video game music ever written, will be performing a special concert with his band next month in Sandefjord, Norway — the home of the largest Nordic retro fair Retromessa.

Uematsu attended Retromessa last year with his band, performing a special performance for those in attendance, and it seems he must have enjoyed the experience as he will be back again, entertaining music fans with his conTIKI show on Tuesday, November 5th, 2024. The show will take place at the Hjertnes Kulturhus, with some standard (849,- NOK) and VIP tickets (1799,- NOK) still available online.

The VIP session applies to the first five rows and will get you a chance to meet Nobuo Uematsu briefly to take a picture and have one personal item signed.

“To actually make this a reality, not only once but TWICE, is absurd," the Retromessa president Jan Olav Hegvik wrote in a press release. "To get a world-renowned composer like Uematsu-san to Sandefjord and Retromessa is the same as having Metallica or Beatles playing at your local pub."

Interestingly, in order to promote the event, it seems that Retromessa has reached out to the former Rare artist and father of Diddy Kong, Kev Bayliss, to help put together a special poster for the event. The image that Bayliss came up with features his interpretation of the black mage Vivi from Final Fantasy IX — a crossover we can honestly say we never expected to happen.

