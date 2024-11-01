Blaze's Evercade range covers both the home and portable markets thanks to its Evercade VS and Evercade EXP products, and it recently expanded into the lower end of the handheld sector via subsidiary HyperMegaTech's Super Pocket devices.

The company's next move was always going to be noteworthy, and the announcement that the next member of the Evercade family would be a tabletop arcade machine was met with a reasonably positive response from fans.

The Alpha range combines arcade-quality controls with an excellent IPS display and the ability to run Evercade cartridges – as well as play a selection of pre-loaded classics, all for £229 / $249 (pre-ordered units are slightly cheaper at the moment, costing £199.99 / €229.99 / $229.99). It comes in two versions – Street Fighter and Mega Man – and is also available in a 'deluxe' variant, which boasts improved Sanwa-made controls.

Is the Alpha worth all that cash, though? And is it still of interest if you're an existing Evercade owner? Join us as we find out...

Evercade Alpha Review: Design & Display

Measuring 410mm x 316mm x 244mm, the Evercade Alpha is a step up from other tabletop systems, such as the Neo Geo Mini, Egret II Mini and Astro City Mini. It's well constructed and has a decent amount of heft to it, so much so that it doesn't shift around on your table when you're hammering the controls. Even so, it's not as chunky as some other examples we've seen (the Neo Geo MVSX springs to mind), which makes it easier to move around the house and incorporate into your gaming setup.

The unit boasts a single, sturdy stick and six action buttons, along with other buttons to control stuff like inserting credits and dropping back to the main user interface.

Below the controls, you'll find dual Evercade cartridge slots (a feature also present on the Evercade VS home system), the illuminated power button (neatly disguised as a coin slot), volume controls and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There are also two USB-A ports here, which allow you to connect up wired USB pads for two-player action. The Evercade VS controller works perfectly, and Blaze claims that other third-party pads will function just fine, too.

The unit is powered via a USB-C connection on the back and comes with a nice long cable and power supply. However, there is no internal battery, so you can't use the Alpha away from a plug socket.

Like old-school arcade cabinets, the Alpha features wooden side panels and an illuminated marquee, the latter of which can be swapped out for a different design (three are included in the box). Speaker grilles are located on the sides of the unit, housing surprisingly punchy and bass-rich stereo speakers.

Unlike some other tabletop mini arcade-style units, there's no way to connect the Alpha to your television via HDMI. Given the bartop nature of the product, this might seem logical, but it feels like an optional feature that most people would have welcomed.

The 8-inch, 4:3 IPS display is a pleasant surprise – not only is it bright and colourful, it makes the games look pin-sharp. It comes with a protective film applied, which is annoyingly tricky to remove completely – we had to loosen the screws that hold the plastic screen panel in place or order to rip off every single piece of the film – but we'd rather have to do this than risk having a scratched display while the unit is in transit.

You can apply artificial scanline effects in the UI, and these look pretty decent – something that isn't always the case with this kind of product. Because it's a 4:3 screen, it's the perfect aspect ratio for retro gaming, but you'll still find that some titles have a border around the action (like TATE-mode shmups, for example). You can also select between the original ratio of the game, a pixel-perfect scaling or full screen, and it's possible to add bezels around the sides of the display.

Evercade Alpha Review: Controls & UI

Blaze says the stick and buttons on the Alpha are full-size and "competition-grade," and we're inclined to agree with that statement. The control panel never feels cramped, and everything is responsive and satisfyingly "clicky" when in use. Within moments of switching it on, we were happily pulling off Dragon Punches without a hitch.

Some might moan about the fact that the Alpha doesn't have two sets of controls (like the larger MVSX or the Capcom Home Arcade), but the fact that you can plug in USB controllers makes up for this somewhat. Sure, someone is always going to be stuck with the joypad rather than the authentic coin-op interface, but it's not the end of the world.

You can also, if you wish, plug in two USB pads and play with two players that way.

It's worth noting that Blaze is also offering 'deluxe' editions of the Alpha which cost £249.99 / €289.99 and are available exclusively from Funstock. These boast upgraded Sanwa-made controls, five swappable marquees, a certificate of authenticity, an exclusive poster and a recoloured Evercade Alpha control pad based on the pad that ships with the Evercade VS.

The Alpha's UI will be familiar to anyone who has used an Evercade device in the past. It's possible to use save states in games, as well as adjust controls and other settings. The unit has built-in WiFi, so you can apply system updates and unlock new features as they become available; for example, you can browse the entire Evercade catalogue from the main menu to identify carts you might want to purchase in the future.

The Alpha also benefits from Evercade's long-running "game of the month" system, which lets you play a different indie game each month of the year.

Evercade Alpha Review: Games

The Evercade Alpha is currently available in two flavours: Street Fighter and Mega Man.

The Street Fighter unit (which is what we're reviewing here) comes with the following games:

That's a pretty solid selection of games for Street Fighter fans, and the inclusion of the spin-off Puzzle Fighter is a nice touch. It's a shame that the original Street Fighter didn't make the cut, but it's not in the same league as its more illustrious sequels, so it's not a massive loss. Twinned with the excellent arcade controls, these games really come alive on the Evercade Alpha.

The Mega Man unit features:

Surprisingly, given the prominent Mega Man branding, this unit only includes two games from the Blue Bomber's library – and they're both fighting game spin-offs. None of Mega Man's famous platforming adventures are included, which might seem a bit odd – but this is more than mitigated by the inclusion of four other classic Capcom coin-op releases.

Given that each unit only has six pre-loaded games – games that don't take up a massive amount of ROM space – you could argue that it would have made more sense to just pop all 12 on a single Alpha unit rather than force Evercade completists to buy two. As much as we like the headline games included on the Mega Man unit, they're not essential enough to be worthy of their own SKU.

We realise there's more to this situation than that, from a commercial perspective, at least – Capcom will be charging Blaze a licencing fee, and that will presumably rise the more games that are included. Even so, it feels like a bit of a shame to have to make the choice between which unit to buy, especially when there are amazing games on both.

Naturally, with this being an Evercade device, you're not limited to playing the games that come pre-loaded. You can boot up Evercade cartridges and play hundreds of other titles – so if you already have an Evercade collection, the Alpha is a great way to revisit those games with brilliant arcade-style controls.

It's worth noting that the Evercade Alpha also has the same 'hidden game' system as seen on the VS and EXP.

Evercade Alpha Review: Conclusion

The Evercade Alpha is an almost resounding success as an affordable bartop arcade unit. It's solidly built and boasts excellent controls, a great screen and powerful sound, while the pre-loaded selection of games on both available units will keep you busy for quite some time.

Of course, with this being an Evercade product, the fun doesn't end when you've exhausted the included software; you can load up hundreds of other games covering decades of arcade, console, home computer and handheld history.

The $250 price tag is going to make the Alpha less appealing to casual players, of course – but it's hard to see how Blaze could offer this kind of quality for any less. It would also have been nice to have the option to connect the unit to a TV via HDMI; this would obviously cannibalise sales of the Evercade VS, but there were times when we really fancied playing some of these titles on the big screen. Other tabletop arcade systems offer this functionality, so it's a shame Blaze couldn't do the same with the Alpha.

However, all in all, the Evercade Alpha is a great device for retro gamers. Not only does it offer a fantastic way to revisit some of Capcom's most acclaimed arcade hits, but it's also a wonderful way of reconnecting with some of the many amazing cartridge collections that have been released in the Evercade range so far – especially those that feature coin-op releases that are well-suited to the Alpha's control setup.

Robust design

Excellent arcade-standard controls

Sharp and bright IPS display

Compatible with Evercade carts No HDMI-out

Should really have been a single release rather than two units

Excellent 9/10

Evercade Alpha Review: Where To Buy

