A new handheld gaming system that aims to bring back the magic of '80s text adventures is currently in development, according to a recent post on the Crowdfunding website Crowdsupply (thanks NotebookCheck!).

The handheld, which is being called Ink Console, features a 7.5-inch e-ink screen and is capable of displaying an 800 x 480 resolution black & white image. It is powered by an ESP32-D0WDQ6, dual-core 32-bit microprocessor, and features 4MB of flash memory, 8 MB PSRAM, and 520 KB SRAM, as well as the ability to connect wirelessly to Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 4.

Unlike many other video game handhelds on the market, it isn't an emulation machine and isn't designed to support a wide range of genres. Instead, it is specifically being created as a home for interactive fiction/interactive adventure games, with the OS reportedly featuring the ability to support additional elements such as a health system and a comprehensive inventory mechanic.

Three "gamebooks", called Toto Umbrella, The Visit, and Breath are currently in development for the device, according to the Crowd Supply article written by its Shanghai-based creator Daniel "Dana" Puchau, with the developer also stating that players will be able to add new titles to their device through the handheld's built-in SD card reader.

There are also plans to release the SDK to the public in the future to allow others to develop books for the machine themselves, as well as the intention to make the whole project open source following the completion of its crowdfunding campaign.

Regarding the inspiration behind the project, Puchau writes, "The idea for Ink Console came from a desire to bring the magic of text adventures, like the 1980s classic Zork I, to a new audience unfamiliar with these games. We also were very inspired by the beloved 'Choose Your Own Adventure' series of books. Our hope is that this interactive format makes reading feel like an adventure and helps instill a love for books in young readers."

The campaign has not yet launched, but you can sign up over on Crowdsupply to be alerted when the crowdfunding for the project starts to secure your own.