The coin-op manufacturer Alan-1 has recently released a trailer for a new arcade cabinet based on Missile Command Recharged (h/t: Arcade Heroes).

Back in March 2024, Alan-1 and Atari announced plans to release "at least ten" full-sized arcade game cabinets over the following three years inspired by the latter's "Recharged" series of titles, with each of these being powered by Alan-1’s 'Video Arcade System' technology.

Asteroids Recharged was picked to be the first of these to enter arcades and was also made available for pre-order online in 2-player and 3-player configurations. But now Alan-1 has revealed it will also be bringing out a new machine based on Missile Command Recharged, exclusively for arcades, releasing the brief teaser video during the second annual Major League eSports League Championship.

Interestingly, the render featured in the video doesn't appear to be your typical 2-player upright cabinet, as you might have expected from Alan-1's previous Recharged release, but instead appears to have a much larger design, specifically tailored for larger venues. It contains a tall flatscreen monitor, twin-bench seating, and two sets of control panels equipped with various buttons and a trackball.

The Missile Command Recharged news wasn't the only information Alan-1 shared either, with the manufacturer also revealing at the event that all of the remaining Recharged games will be getting upright 2-player arcade cabinets before the end of this year, with the Cavern of Mars Recharged cabinet likely to be the first of these.