City Connection's Next 'Saturn Tribute' Title Will Be Announced This Week

Update []:

City Connection's next Saturn Tribute has been revealed as Steam-Heart’s & Advanced Variable Geo (thanks, Gematsu). Both are based on the Saturn versions of each game.

"This is a collection including Steam-Heart’s, a classic science-fiction shoot ’em up game known for its cute visuals, and Advanced Variable Geo, a fighting game also popular in the worlds of anime and comics," says City Connection. "In addition to adjustments typical of Saturn Tribute ports, the collection also features a variety of options, such as “Save & Load” and “Rewind” functions, to support both long-time fans and new players alike."

Giga's vertically-scrolling shmup Steam Heart's (yes, the apostrophe is deliberate) is infamous for its adult content. It originally launched on PC-98 in 1994 and is packed with erotic cutscenes; when it was ported to the PC Engine (1996) and Saturn (1998), the saucy content was drastically scaled back, with the Saturn port being a lot tamer than the PC-98 original. Unfortunately, Steam Heart's is more famous for its adult tone than its overall quality.

Giga also released Advanced Variable Geo on Saturn in 1997, and again, this is based on a series which began life on the PC-98 home computer. Like Steam Heart's, the Saturn port scales back the erotic nature of the cutscenes.

The double-pack is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam and will be released on May 29th in Japan. The PS5 and Switch versions will be getting physical versions.

Original Story: City Connection has announced that it will be revealing the next entry in its Saturn Tribute series this week.

"On January 29th, (Wednesday), a new SaturnTribute title will be announced," says the Japanese publisher. "Which title will appear? Please share your predictions in the reply section."

The Saturn Tribute series takes classic Sega Saturn games and gives them a modern-day lick of paint. So far, it has featured games like Cotton Boomerang, Guardian Force, Elevator Action Returns, Batsugun and Assault Suit Leynos 2. Some of these titles have been digital exclusives, while others have been bundled up as physical releases.

