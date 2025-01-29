Capcom's dinosaur-filled survival horror series Dino Crisis has arrived on GOG, with the digital distribution platform adding the first two games in the franchise, Dino Crisis and Dino Crisis 2, to its storefront.

Dino Crisis debuted on the PlayStation back in 1999 and was later released for the Sega Dreamcast and Windows computers in the year 2000. It featured gameplay similar to Capcom's earlier Resident Evil series and starred the Special Operations Raid Team (S.O.R.T.) agent Regina, who is sent to investigate an island facility filled with dinosaurs.

Its sequel, Dino Crisis 2, meanwhile, landed on the PlayStation in the year 2000 and was also released for PC in 2002 in North America and Japan (Europe would also get the game one year later in 2003). It follows on from the events of the first game, with Regina embarking on yet another mission, this time with the goal of gathering research data and rescuing survivors from Edward City — a location that is believed to have displaced in time following an explosion.

According to the press release, both games will be available to buy individually DRM-free (priced at £8.99 each) or together in a bundle (£15.29) and will be part of GOG's Preservation Program. This means they will also come with various quality-of-life updates and new compatibility options for modern machines.

In addition to this piece of news, GOG has also unveiled a new online tool called the GOG Dreamlist to help it resurrect more old games, similar to Dino Crisis and Dino Crisis 2.

This allows players to vote on the games they want to see appear on the storefront so that the team behind GOG can show the owners of the IP that there is an interest in seeing a title re-released on modern platforms.