A group of fans has just released a new translation patch for Kamen Rider SD: Granshocker No Yabou, a 1993 Japan-exclusive Famicom title based on the Kamen Rider SD series.

Released way back in 1993, Kamen Rider SD: Granshocker No Yabou (translated here as Kamen Rider SD: The Ambitions of Grand Shocker) is a board game with RPG elements from the Japanese developer Angel. It sees players select a team from a group of riders and pick a region of Japan to liberate from the Grand Shocker — a gang of supervillains who are under the control of a mysterious character known as The Great Leader.

The goal of the game is to defeat all the villains and locate the enemy's secret hideout in order to save Japan, with players moving around the map in the style of a board game, using a roulette wheel to determine the number of squares they can travel. On this map screen, players will be able to land on specific squares to earn coins, compete in races, speak to NPCs, or repair and refuel their vehicles, but can also experience the occasional debuffs such as puncturing their tires on certain squares marked with a pin. Winning races earns the player experience. However, players won't level up on the spot. Instead, they will need to return to the Rider Carrier, where they can level up their engine, endurance, and fuel tank.

The patch was uploaded to RomHack Plaza by the ROM Hacker Black Paladin, and counts giblet82, phonymike, Lazermutt4, Klarth, the Kamen Rider Wiki, KingMike, Bavi_H, and MaximumBromade as being among the individuals and groups who made the project possible.

According to BlackPaladin, the following Kamen Riders are featured in Kamen Rider SD:

Kamen Rider

Kamen Rider V3

Kamen Rider X

Kamen Rider Amazon

Kamen Rider Stronger

Kamen Rider Black RX

Kamen Rider Skyrider

Kamen Rider ZX

You can grab the new translation now at the RomHack Plaza. Here's the release video: