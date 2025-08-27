There's a reason so many retro handheld makers have embraced Google's Android OS over the years – not only is it a hotbed for advanced emulators, but it also allows the side-loading of unsigned and unverified apps, and this has allowed the emulation community to grow pretty robustly on the platform without too much fear of hardware makers knocking on the door (although this has happened in the past).

However, as reported by Retro Handhelds, the freedom that has made Android so popular is under threat; Google is about to implement sweeping changes to its policies that could dramatically impact retro emulation on Android.

Starting in 2026, Google will make developers in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand verify their identities before their apps can be installed on certified Android devices, either via a direct download or third-party app stores (thanks, The Verge).

Google will demand details like their name, address, email, and phone number; in some cases, it may even ask developers to upload an official government ID. This policy is already in place for developers who upload their apps to the Google Play Store, so it will mostly dramatically affect those who look to distribute their apps outside of the official channel. Google says it will roll out this policy globally in 2027.

Google is about to destroy the freedoms of all android users and developers by requiring all developers of apks to go through an arbitrary "developer certification" where google will be able to chose who can sign APKs, mark my word, this is NOT about your security and everything… — Mathieulh (@Mathieulh) August 27, 2025

Developers of emulators like Azahar (3DS) and Eden (Switch) develop their apps outside of the Google ecosystem, allowing users to sideload them to their devices and avoid the Google Play Store entirely. These same developers are highly unlikely to be comfortable with giving Google more information on their identities, as Google is very likely to pass on that information should copyright holders like Nintendo, Sony or Microsoft come knocking on the door.

As noted by Retro Handhelds, this could mean that Android emulation effectively hits a brick wall:

"For people who use emulators, this means that emulation progress could all but stall once handheld manufacturers start adopting these new versions of Android. Google may call this security, but for the retro gaming community, it’s putting the brakes on an open platform that is increasingly being closed. The freedom that made the Android platforms the platform of choice for emulation is now under threat."

While emulators like Drastic have been removed from the Google Play Store in the past, there are many others which remain in active distribution and have been available for years – so it could be that only emulators which cover modern systems, like the Switch, will be under threat.

It remains to be seen what sort of impact Google's policy change will ultimately have, but Android becoming a more closed OS is only going to stifle the evolution of emulation.