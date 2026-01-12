AYANEO is a company capable of producing amazing hardware, and we've been big fans of the Chinese firm for the past few years thanks to remarkable devices like the Pocket DMG, Pocket DS and Pocket Air Mini.

However, AYANEO has attracted criticism in recent months for failing to ship products in a timely fashion and being sluggish with its after-sales service.

AYANEO boss Arthur Zhang has clearly noted this rising tide of discontent, as he has posted an update on IndieGoGo announcing the 'AYANEO 2026 Service Improvement Plan', which aims to improve customer service, speed up shipping, enhance quality control and streamline after-sales service.

In addition to this plan, Zhang has also revealed that the crowdfunding for the Xperia Play-style Pocket PLAY handheld has been suspended to give the company time to put this new plan into action.

"We believe it would be irresponsible to start any new project before we have fully addressed existing user concerns and verified the effectiveness of our new service processes," says Zhang.

"Development of Pocket Play continues at full speed. Once we have fulfilled our commitments to existing users and established a more mature and reliable delivery and service system, we plan to relaunch the project in a more transparent way in late January or early February. We are willing to pause a highly anticipated new project to prove our determination to fix existing issues."

Zhang concludes the post with the following message: