AYANEO has just revealed its flagship Windows handheld gaming system, the NEXT 2.

Boasting a "top-tier" screen, TMR sticks and an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 chipset, the NEXT 2 is shaping up to be one of the most potent gaming handhelds on the market – but then again, I feel like I'm saying that on an almost monthly basis these days, such is the rapid pace of these announcements.

The NEXT 2 borrows the excellent 8-way floating D-pad seen on the AYANEO 3 (which is still my daily driver) and also includes two trackpads and Hall Effect triggers, complete with trigger locks.

There's also an "extra-large battery" and dual-fan system for cooling, but the thing that really caught my eye is the "exclusive AYANEO luminous faceplate" on the top edge of the device, which lights up during use. What can I say? I'm a sucker for LED lighting.

That's all of the information we have for now, but I imagine AYANEO will reveal more concrete details in the next few weeks.