Commodore Industries (the Italian one, not the one which just resurrected the C64) has revealed that its official remake of Taito's 1988 coin-op platformer The NewZealand Story launches on Steam next month.

The company – which is currently embroiled in a legal battle with Commodore International over the use of the name – has worked with developer Over The Game on The NewZealand Story: Untold Adventure, an outing which "honors the original Taito spirit while enhancing it with a modern artistic direction that breathes new life into its iconic characters and stages."

Here are the key selling points:

A classic reborn - The legendary 1988 TAITO platformer returns with a modern look, full of color, energy, and new challenges!

- The legendary 1988 TAITO platformer returns with a modern look, full of color, energy, and new challenges! Relive the classics. embrace the new - Iconic worlds and enemies meet brand-new levels and foes in an adventure ready to surprise you.

- Iconic worlds and enemies meet brand-new levels and foes in an adventure ready to surprise you. 2D arcade platforming - Jump, run, and face challenging enemies and bosses in levels packed with action, rhythm, and pure adrenaline!

- Jump, run, and face challenging enemies and bosses in levels packed with action, rhythm, and pure adrenaline! Weapons, vehicles, and power-ups - Use bows, projectiles, flying vehicles, and plenty of upgrades to overcome every obstacle and save your kiwi friends.

- Use bows, projectiles, flying vehicles, and plenty of upgrades to overcome every obstacle and save your kiwi friends. A vibrant world of color and detail - Updated art direction brings TIKI and his universe to life while keeping the original TAITO spirit.

- Updated art direction brings TIKI and his universe to life while keeping the original TAITO spirit. For longtime fans and newcomers - Perfect for those reliving the nostalgia of the original arcade... or discovering its timeless charm for the first time!

Commodore Industries is also developing Xenon 3: Hyperblast, a licensed sequel to The Bitmap Brothers series which includes Xenon and Xenon 2: Megablast.