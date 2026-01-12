Nicola and Anthony Caulfield, the creative duo behind Bedrooms To Billions and The Rubber Keyed Wonder, are about to launch a crowdfunding campaign for their next documentary – this time focused solely on the Commodore 64 home computer.

The Commodore 64: The Birth of a Cultural Icon aims to celebrate the remarkable legacy of the C64, which launched back in 1982 and became one of the most popular gaming platforms of the decade.

"This film will feature interviews from those engineers, technicians and PR people involved in the creation and selling of the Commodore 64," say the Caulfields. "We will also interview many game developers, musicians and fans to delve into some of the most iconic games that appeared on the C64, exploring their impact and what made them unforgettable."

Like their other projects, 'The Commodore 64: The Birth of a Cultural Icon' will fuse brand-new interviews with archival and game footage. Given how well produced their previous films were, there are plenty of reasons to feel optimistic about this one – so be sure to hit the 'notify' button here to be told when the Kickstarter goes live.