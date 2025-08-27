This week's Arcade Archives release has been announced as the 1983 "action game" Scrambled Egg, an early title from the Double Dragon developer Technōs Japan.

The game is a single screen arcade title that is played inside of a maze, which sees you having to run around kicking eggs to make them hatch, while avoiding enemies such as robots and a Pac-Man-esque smiley face. It is probably better known to players in the US under the slightly different title, Eggs, with Universal U.S.A. having been responsible for distributing the game in the States under that name back in the early 80s.

Here's the official description from the Arcade Archives' website:

"SCRAMBLED EGG" is an action game released by Technos Japan in 1983. Kick the eggs to crack them open and hatch chicks. Then launch all the new chicks into the sky! Red chicks and chickens will help you take down enemies. Be sure to take good care of them!"

According to this site, the game is coming to Switch, Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5 and will arrive on Thursday, August 28th.

The last-gen Nintendo Switch and PS4 versions will reportedly cost $7.99, while the Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 editions will cost $9.99, and will also come with a bonus "Time Attack Mode".

Obviously given the extraordinary simplicity of the original game, we can't imagine many people dropping that amount of money on a title like this, with there being a lot of better cost effective ways to experience the title including via Antstream Arcade.

Nevertheless, we're sure there's someone out there probably, who will likely pick it up just to be a completionist or to compete for high scores on Hamster's leaderboards. And we won't judge.