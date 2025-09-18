Commodore has been in the news quite a bit lately, thanks to the purchase of the brand and many of its related intellectual properties by YouTuber Christian Simpson.

However, Commodore's most powerful home computer line, the Amiga, is not part of that deal. The Amiga name has changed hands several times since Commodore went bust in 1994, while the Amiga development community has endured over the decades.

Now, a 'new' Amiga is on the way, and it is called the V4 Apollo A6000. It's billed as "the most powerful Amiga 68k compatible ever created" and comes in a case design intended to inspire memories of the compact A600.

"We've combined the soul of the original Amiga with the cutting-edge V4 AC68080 performance, delivering a machine that honors its legendary past while redefining what’s possible," says the V4 Apollo A6000 website. "Whether you're a lifelong Amiga enthusiast or discovering it for the first time, this is the Amiga experience you've been waiting for. Designed with precision and passion, the new Apollo A6000 offers unmatched speed, stunning graphics, and modern connectivity, all while preserving the iconic simplicity and spirit that made the Amiga a household name."

Built upon the "proven architecture of the Apollo V4 platform, known for its raw performance, compatibility, and versatility," the V4 Apollo A6000 evolves the concept by including 2GB of RAM, dual SD card slots, USB-C power connector, analog audio connector, expansion bay and mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX switches.

"It retains all the strengths of the V4 line, including the powerful Apollo 68080 CPU, RTG graphics, digital output, and full SAGA chipset support, while pushing the limits even further to meet the expectations of today’s demanding Amiga users," says the team behind the project.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Amiga, a run of 40 Apollo A6000 First Edition computers has been offered. "Each Apollo A6000 First Edition unit will be truly unique, featuring a special A01 through A40 serial number and the real signatures of its creators inside," says the official site. "Once they're gone, they're gone."

The V4 Apollo First Edition costs 999.60 Euros.