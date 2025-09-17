We recently reported that Sega used the British Police to recover a selection of dev kits and consoles it had "negligently disposed of" from a business owner who resells items from office clearances.

The person in question purchased the items, along with a selection of undumped games, from a company which was contracted by Sega to clear out its premises ahead of a move to a new HQ in the UK.

Since we broke that story, we've had more details on the raid, including a rather worrying claim that search warrants executed by police "explicitly allowed SEGA Europe Ltd and its private investigation contractor, Fusion85 Ltd, to enter a private home during a dawn raid."

Things have become even more concerning today, as Time Extension has been shown evidence that reveals that the company Sega used to clear its old Brentford offices is a registered charity.

"In effect, SEGA’s position amounts to accusing a charity of theft," claims our source.

While our source has not revealed the charity involved's name, they are willing to share the fact that neither Sega nor the City of London Police have attempted to contact said charity since the raid – an odd situation, given that the claimant whose property was raided was accused of possessing goods which didn't belong to him.

As yet, Time Extension has not received a reply from Sega on this matter.