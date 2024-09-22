One of the world's most famous footballers has teased some kind of collaboration with SNK's upcoming fighter Fatal Fury: City of Wolves.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo – who won 33 trophies during a glittering career, including seven league titles, five UEFA Champions League titles, the UEFA European Championship and the UEFA Nations League – made the announcement on his social media accounts.

Ronaldo has played for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, and currently plays for the Saudi side Al Nassr.

Japanese veteran SNK has been owned by the Saudi Arabian Misk Foundation since 2022.

The foundation was established in 2011 by Mohammad bin Salman, who is now Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia. Some have speculated that the Saudi connection is the reason Ronaldo is getting involved with the forthcoming one-on-one fighter.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves launches on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows and Xbox Series X/S on April 24, 2025.