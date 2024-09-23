If you're a fan of Wizardry, you may be familiar with the 7th game in the series Crusaders of the Dark Savant, which was originally released back in 1992 for DOS computers.

The game followed on from the events of Wizardry VI: Bane of the Cosmic Forge and saw the players' party travelling to the planet Guardia, to track down the resting place of a powerful artifact known as the Astral Dominae, becoming embroiled in a plot along the way featuring various factions — each with their own different agendas.

The game was presented from a first-person perspective with 2D pixel art, similar to many previous entries in the series, but something that you might not know about the game is that it actually received an updated 3D remake for the original PlayStation, which was only ever released in Japan. This featured different cinematics, new graphics and music, as well as a control scheme for the console, among other things.

Wizardry VII: The Jewel of Guardia was released for the PlayStation console back in 1995 and was the work of the video game studio Solition Software, in collaboration with Sony. As you may expect, given its limited release, it was only ever made officially available with Japanese text, but now thanks to a fan named Gertius, it has received an unofficial translation to help people experience it in English for the first time (thanks WizardryWiki).

If this sounds like something you'd be interested in checking out, you can grab the patch now from Romhack Plaza.