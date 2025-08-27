Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Is The Next NES Classic To Get A Native SNES Port

Update [ ]:

Infidelity's native port of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to the SNES is now available to download.

The port introduces several changes to the game. The coder, for instance, has altered the intro to ensure all the characters have their own colors as opposed to Leonardo's; changed hitboxes for the spikes in the famously difficult Underwater Dam stage to make the stage fairer; and implemented the ability to swap between turtles in-gameplay with X.

Original Story: Coder Infidelity has produced some amazing NES-to-SNES native ports in the past, and his next venture will bring one of the console's best-selling titles to the 16-bit system.

Released at the height of TMNT fever in 1989, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is an action platformer which has become notorious for its intense difficulty level. It eventually sold four million units and spawned two sequels on Nintendo's 8-bit system.





"Beginning work on my next port," says the developer in a post on social media, before lamenting one of the game's tougher segments.

While it arguably hasn't aged all that well, the Turtles' NES debut still has plenty of fans – and it got a good deal of screen time in the 1989 movie The Wizard.

The game is also available in its original NES guise as part of the Cowabunga Collection on modern systems.