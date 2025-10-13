You may remember back in May that we told you about a new Sega Saturn emulator on the block called Ymir from StrikerX3, which was looking extremely promising.

Well, since then, a new update has been dropped for the emulator (update v0.2.0) just yesterday, with this brand-new release reportedly bringing further improvements to its compatibility with the Sega Saturn's library of games.

According to the developers, Ymir now boasts over 90% compatibility with the Saturn's collection of games, with the majority of titles "working flawlessly or with minor issues". The Sega Saturn community has assembled a full compatibility list that is available to view here in more detail, with 4.6% of the library being described as "perfect" and 86.2% as "playable".

A further 4.7%, meanwhile, can boot in-game, while 2.8% simply do nothing, as of this moment.





As the devs outline, this tremendous leap forward from the previous "v0.1.x" series of releases is attributable to three different factors.

This includes the "newly introduced low-level CD Block emulation option", which has been implemented in v0.2.0; improved SH-2 and M68EC000 bus timings; and other changes to SCU DMA, SCU DSP DMA, and SH-2 DMAC timing and bus stalls.

You can view the full update notes here, which also go into the addition of automated update checks, debugger improvements, fixes, and more. We also recommend checking out StrikerX3's Patreon, where you can help support the development of the new emulator.