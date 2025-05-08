A new PC-based Sega Saturn emulator is doing the rounds called Ymir, and it's already showing plenty of promise despite only being at v0.1.2.
As you can see from the footage below, the emulator is already capable of running SEGA Rally very accurately.
Ymir can load games from BIN+CUE, IMG+CCD, MDF+MDS or ISO files and has automatic IPL (BIOS) ROM detection and region switching. Backup RAM and DRAM cartridges are supported, with more options to be added in the future, and save states are included. You can also rewind gameplay by up to a minute.
Here's the full feature list:
- Load games from BIN+CUE, IMG+CCD, MDF+MDS or ISO files
- Automatic IPL (BIOS) ROM detection
- Automatic region switching
- Up to two players with standard Control Pads on both ports (more to come)
- Fully customizable keybindings
- Backup RAM and DRAM cartridges (more to come)
- Integrated backup memory manager to import and export saves, and transfer between internal and cartridge RAM
- Save states
- Rewinding (up to one minute at 60 fps), turbo speed, frame step (forwards and backwards)
- A work-in-progress feature-rich debugger
There's clearly a lot of work still to come, but Ymir is already impressing many Sega fans with its accuracy and performance. It certainly looks like one to keep an eye on.