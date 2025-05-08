A new PC-based Sega Saturn emulator is doing the rounds called Ymir, and it's already showing plenty of promise despite only being at v0.1.2.

As you can see from the footage below, the emulator is already capable of running SEGA Rally very accurately.

Ymir can load games from BIN+CUE, IMG+CCD, MDF+MDS or ISO files and has automatic IPL (BIOS) ROM detection and region switching. Backup RAM and DRAM cartridges are supported, with more options to be added in the future, and save states are included. You can also rewind gameplay by up to a minute.





A brand new Sega Saturn emulator popped up recently, called Ymir, it's already compatible with some games and has an easy to use interface. It's still a work-in-progress but it already shows promise.Sega Rally runs pretty good here pic.twitter.com/l01P0A55rj May 7, 2025

Here's the full feature list:

Load games from BIN+CUE, IMG+CCD, MDF+MDS or ISO files

Automatic IPL (BIOS) ROM detection

Automatic region switching

Up to two players with standard Control Pads on both ports (more to come)

Fully customizable keybindings

Backup RAM and DRAM cartridges (more to come)

Integrated backup memory manager to import and export saves, and transfer between internal and cartridge RAM

Save states

Rewinding (up to one minute at 60 fps), turbo speed, frame step (forwards and backwards)

A work-in-progress feature-rich debugger

There's clearly a lot of work still to come, but Ymir is already impressing many Sega fans with its accuracy and performance. It certainly looks like one to keep an eye on.