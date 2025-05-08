Our friends over at Lost in Cult have another retro gaming book launching this year, entitled From Joysticks to Haptics.

Billed as "the ultimate compendium of gaming controllers and retro peripherals from the world of gaming," the book launches in July and will catalogue the incredible history of the humble video game interface. It serves as a sequel to A Handheld History and The Console Chronicles, the latter of which was created in collaboration with Time Extension.

"As video games are played, memories are left in the grooves of their controllers," adds the publisher. "Atari joysticks still remember being pushed to the limit from afternoons spent playing Frogger, GameCube controllers echo with the clatter of intense Super Smash Bros bouts, each gesture with a Wii Remote is a story to be shared, and every haptic rumble inside of the DualSense is a reminder of the bond between player, hardware, and game."





Our sequel to A Handheld History and The Console Chronicles revisits all the key moments and innovations that shaped video game controllers.



Running at 240 pages and with gorgeous cover artwork by the legendary Stephen Maurice Graham, From Joysticks to Haptics will boast bespoke photography, retrospectives, essays, facts, stats and more.

It launches on July 3rd, 2025, and will cost £35.